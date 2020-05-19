STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collect only tuition fees: Delhi HC tells two private schools

The court also directed the schools, both in south Delhi, to pay salaries of staff and teachers at rates presently prevailing.

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed two private schools here not to collect from students any amount other than the tuition fees that too as per rates prevailing prior to October 31 last year. Justice Rajiv Shakdher also directed the schools, both in south Delhi, to pay salaries of staff and teachers at rates presently prevailing.

The directions came on the schools' plea challenging the Directorate of Education's (DoE) April 22 finding, that the two institutions had illegally hiked fees and compelled parents to pay that along with arrears, and its recommendation to lodge an FIR against the management and seal the premises.

The court issued notice to the Delhi government, the police and the DoE on the plea and sought their stand by June 8.

It asked the school management or officials to join the police investigation into authenticity of some e-mails sent to the two schools allegedly by the DoE allowing them to hike their fees.

The DoE has lodged a complaint with police regarding the e-mails, the court noted and directed the Cyber Cell to file a report with regard to genuineness of the e-mails. The court further directed the police that, meanwhile, no coercive steps be taken against the schools' management till the next date of hearing on June 8.

