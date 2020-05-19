STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Master chefs of Oberoi group of hotels curate immunity building food recipes

While the lockdown continues in its fourth iteration, many rules have been relaxed and many will be returning to work in offices for the first time since March 24.

Papaya Basil Smoothie with Chia seeds

While the lockdown continues in its fourth iteration, many rules have been relaxed and many will be returning to work in offices for the first time since March 24. The delivery of non-essential goods has also been resumed, meaning we can expect treats like imported cheese and fruits to become readily available again, making it time to up our game in the kitchen after all the practice we’ve had over the last several weeks. And if the dishes also happen to boost one’s immunity, that’s an added plus.

With that in mind, the collection of immunity building recipes, curated by the master chefs of Oberoi group of hotels, seems an ideal way to hone your kitchen skills. The recipes are available on the group’s website as well as that of Trident Hotels. Given the popularity of tranches, the recipes are available for download in four of the same, divided into Indian, Western, Breakfast, and Beverage sections.

The dishes are a reflection of the dining ethos of the Oberoi Hotels, with special attention paid towards picking dishes with ingredients that are known to have immunity-boosting properties. The recipes are divided into simple steps, with notes on the health benefits of the featured ingredients. The dishes in the Western section, for instance, can be as simple as Avocado and Grapefruit Salad or Yoghurt and Spiced Roast Broccoli to more challenging ones like Roast Beetroot Ravioli with Orange Reduction and Butter Garlic Baked Salmon with chilli tossed greens, citrus nage, sweet potato mash.

The Morning contingent has everything from Breakfast parfait to Spinach and egg casserole, while the Indian boasts treasures like Shatwar Tulsi Mulethi ka Shorba, Five Grain Khichdi, and Khumb ka Daliya. Finally, the beverage section has coolers and smoothies, each infused with ingredients meant to help build your resistance to any rogue germs that may be lurking out there.

A statement to The Morning Standard by Oberoi Hotel & Resorts reads, “We have always supported the health and wellbeing of our guests in every way we can. We are now taking the opportunity to extend our best wishes for you and your loved ones’ wellbeing by sharing some recipes that will help strengthen the immune system. These recipes have been specially curated by Oberoi masterchefs. Authentic Oberoi tastes for you to recreate in the comfort of your own home.”

DIY recipes, launched by Oberoi group of hotels are available on the group’s website as well as that of Trident Hotels.

