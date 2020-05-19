Customer safety is our top priority: Indian denim label, 'Numero Uno' on contactless shopping amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

As social distancing, frequent handwashing and masks will be a norm even after the lockdown is over, different industries are finding ways and means to tackle the situation, so that they are back to up and running and don’t lose more than they already have.

Retailers are adapting techniques that will upend the way people shop. And in line with this, India’s indigenously manufactured denim label, Numero Uno, opens the doors of its 51 stores across the country offering contactless shopping to its customers.

Apart from the NCR town Gurugram, Numero Uno stores are present in Tier-2 cities like Palwal, Hisar, Sirsa, Rishikesh, Haldwani, Rohtak, Karnal, Shimla, Solan, Shahjahpur, Kullu, Alwar and Ganga Nagar among others.

To offer a safe shopping experience to people, the stores are being sanitized daily. The staff is following social distancing norms, wearing masks and gloves, while customers are encouraged to go for card payments.

Some of these stores have started home delivery services – a customer is sent the photographs and other details of the products on WhatsApp. The selected items are home-delivered the same day, and the customer is allowed to pick and choose and return the rest. Proper safety measures are taken at each step to rule out the transmission of any virus. The returned products (the ones that the customer tried on but didn’t buy) are kept under quarantine for 24 hours, before being put on the racks again.

“Customer safety is our top priority. We are ensuring everything possible to provide a safe and hassle-free shopping experience to our customers,” said Numero Uno CMD NS Dhingra, adding that coming months will see a drastic shift towards the tech-driven shopping culture that is simpler, faster and better.