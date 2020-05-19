STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Promise to feed city’s hungry during COVID-19 is unfulfilled: Delhi High Court to AAP government

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh noted that the directions of the court were not implemented.

Published: 19th May 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Women walk past social distancing markers after collecting their free dry ration kits in New Delhi

Women walk past social distancing markers after collecting their free dry ration kits in New Delhi | EPS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed disappointment on the lack of compliance shown by the Delhi Government in implementing the court’s directions on providing food to persons in  need in Delhi.A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh noted that the directions of the court were not implemented.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by Delhi Rozi-Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, seeking implementation of the provisions of the National Food Security Act regarding the establishment of the Grievance Redressal Committee to address the concerns of the public. 

“A detailed reading of the said compliance affidavit reflects that the specific directions issued by this court on April 27 have not been completely implemented in letter and spirit. We express our disappointment and dismay that despite clear cut directions issued to the Delhi government, to the effect that no citizen currently residing in Delhi should go hungry, the objective sought to be achieved in that regard remains unfulfilled,” the court said after going through the affidavit placed by the state government.

The court has now directed Commissioner Food & Supplies, Delhi government to file a detailed affidavit clearly expressing the mode and manner in which this court’s directions have been implemented.During the last hearing, the HC had directed the government to ensure that every person in need of ration should be provided the same without any bureaucratic hurdles of ‘e-coupons’

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court AAP government Free food not fulfilled coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp