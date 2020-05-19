Promise to feed city’s hungry during COVID-19 is unfulfilled: Delhi High Court to AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed disappointment on the lack of compliance shown by the Delhi Government in implementing the court’s directions on providing food to persons in need in Delhi.A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh noted that the directions of the court were not implemented.

The order was passed on a PIL filed by Delhi Rozi-Roti Adhikar Abhiyan, seeking implementation of the provisions of the National Food Security Act regarding the establishment of the Grievance Redressal Committee to address the concerns of the public.

“A detailed reading of the said compliance affidavit reflects that the specific directions issued by this court on April 27 have not been completely implemented in letter and spirit. We express our disappointment and dismay that despite clear cut directions issued to the Delhi government, to the effect that no citizen currently residing in Delhi should go hungry, the objective sought to be achieved in that regard remains unfulfilled,” the court said after going through the affidavit placed by the state government.

The court has now directed Commissioner Food & Supplies, Delhi government to file a detailed affidavit clearly expressing the mode and manner in which this court’s directions have been implemented.During the last hearing, the HC had directed the government to ensure that every person in need of ration should be provided the same without any bureaucratic hurdles of ‘e-coupons’