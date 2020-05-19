STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red FM, Penguin India launched new podcast 'Hooked on Books'

It really helps you to cope with stress and anxiety that is prevalent these days owing to crisis we are going through.

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM.

By Express News Service

RED FM and Penguin India has launched a new podcast, ‘Hooked on Books’. The compelling line-up of authors include Ruskin Bond, Ravinder Singh, Sonia Singh, Shiv Aroor, Manisha Koirala, Namita Gokhale, Raageshwari, Cyrus Broacha, Durjoy Datta among others, who will share their love for books during lockdown. The RJs will talk extensively with these well-known authors to give listeners a sneak-peek into their bookshelves and their writing journeys. The podcast is available on RED FM India app.

According to Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “I strongly believe that books have a unique power to rejuvenate and calm us during difficult times. As an avid reader, I have also experienced the therapeutic power of reading books. It really helps you to cope with stress and anxiety that is prevalent these days owing to crisis we are going through. We hope the podcast will refresh our listeners and help them deal with these difficult times in a better way.”

Speaking about ‘Hooked on Books’, Preeti Chaturvedi, VP-Marketing and Strategic Alliances, Penguin Random House India, said, “Books have a way of being relevant across time periods. Here, was an opportunity to engage with a fresh audience through the medium of podcast. With this partnership, our authors will take the audience through a journey of stories and help add a touch of positivity in these trying times.”

