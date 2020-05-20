Allow carrying two passengers in every ride: Auto-rickshaw drivers urge Delhi government

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several auto-rickshaw drivers in Delhi on Wednesday demanded the government to allow them to ferry at least two passengers in one ride during the lockdown.

They said that locals, in most times, travel with their family members if they are stepping out of their homes.

"Most of the time, there are two people together. The government should allow at least two people to travel in auto as well apart from cabs. If we refuse, people cancel the ride," one of the auto-rickshaw drivers said.

Even passengers are also facing trouble in travelling alone during the crisis.

"How is it possible that I take one auto and the children take a separate auto?" said one of the passengers.

As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the Delhi government has allowed auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws to ply on roads with only one passenger.

On the other hands, taxis and cabs are allowed with only two passengers. Gramin, phat-phat and eco-friendly sevas are also been allowed with only two passengers. Maxi cabs were allowed with only five passengers and RTVs with only 11 passengers.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the drivers to ensure the disinfection of the passenger seat after each drop-off for the safety of the next passenger.