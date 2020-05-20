Delhi police issues 10 thousand challans via SMS to traffic violators

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued a total number of 10,043 challan notices through SMS and 80 notices through speed post for violating road traffic rules between 25 March to 17th May.

These violations were captured by cameras set up by the police. The police said strict action against improper parking and lane violation will be taken in the coming weeks to decongest road space for smooth travel.

As soon as the lockdown was imposed, Delhi Traffic Police immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement to protect the health of police personnel.

As per data shared by the police, a total number of 1,00,436 challan notices have been issued through SMS and 80 through speed post under compoundable offence category based on violations captured by cameras.

Violation of improper parking was also registered through Violation on Camera App and 7,998 notices were sent, shows the data.

“Delhi Traffic Police is focusing on contactless traffic enforcement drive and maximum use of camera-based violation detection. Violation on Camera App, Traffic sentinel, OSVD, RLVD and Tripod mounted Laser Speed Gun Camera etc.for detection of a traffic violation,” said a senior traffic police official.

The virtual courts were set up on 13th May for disposing of camera-based traffic violations will further strengthen the traffic discipline in the city.

According to the data, so far the virtual court has consumed 32,722 (till 18-05-2020) non-compoundable offences for disposal.

“Delhi traffic police would be prioritising action against improper parking and lane violation during driving in the coming weeks to decongest driving space on the road and to make road driving safer,” added the senior police official.