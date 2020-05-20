STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police issues 10 thousand challans via SMS to traffic violators

As soon as the lockdown was imposed, Delhi Traffic Police immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement to protect the health of police personnel.

Published: 20th May 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police personnel stand guard at Bengali market which has been identified as a containment zone during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has issued a total number of 10,043 challan notices through SMS and 80 notices through speed post for violating road traffic rules between 25 March to 17th May.

These violations were captured by cameras set up by the police. The police said strict action against improper parking and lane violation will be taken in the coming weeks to decongest road space for smooth travel.

As soon as the lockdown was imposed, Delhi Traffic Police immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement to protect the health of police personnel.

As per data shared by the police, a total number of 1,00,436 challan notices have been issued through SMS and 80 through speed post under compoundable offence category based on violations captured by cameras.
Violation of improper parking was also registered through Violation on Camera App and 7,998 notices were sent, shows the data.

“Delhi Traffic Police is focusing on contactless traffic enforcement drive and maximum use of camera-based violation detection. Violation on Camera App, Traffic sentinel, OSVD, RLVD and Tripod mounted Laser Speed Gun Camera etc.for detection of a traffic violation,” said a senior traffic police official.

The virtual courts were set up on 13th May for disposing of camera-based traffic violations will further strengthen the traffic discipline in the city.

According to the data, so far the virtual court has consumed 32,722 (till 18-05-2020) non-compoundable offences for disposal.

“Delhi traffic police would be prioritising action against improper parking and lane violation during driving in the coming weeks to decongest driving space on the road and to make road driving safer,” added the senior police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp