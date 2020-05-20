Expired vaccine given to children, allege CRPF jawans

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An unauthorised vaccination drive in a residential complex of a CRPF unit that provides external security to the PM’s residence and office has raised the hackles of its personnel as expired vaccines were allegedly administered to their children.

The personnel later complained in writing to CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari, who has ordered an inquiry into the incident, which happened on May 16 at a camp in Sector-4 Pushp Vihar where families of SDG personnel live.

Around 50 children were administered polio drops and Easy 6 vaccines. Four of those 50 children were allegedly given Easy 6 vaccinations that had expired in April this year. A CRPF spokesperson said that an enquiry has been ordered by a DIG-rank official at the CRPF’s medical directorate and the “findings of the report will be taken to its logical end as per the facts.”

In the letter written to the CPRF DG, the mothers of the children, of all who are said to be under six months, have expressed their anxiety in moving words. The letter, copies of which have also been sent to the PM and the Home Minister, also carries allegations against the official who is said to have ordered the immunisation program.

The wives of serving CRPF personnel have alleged that the said official was pressurising the families of the four children who were given expired polio drops to not speak about the matter and threatened them with dire consequences.

The letter is signed off by ‘a wife of an upright officer wronged by a helpless system’.According to the spokesperson, CRPF, the immunisation program was “not official”.

The Morning Standard has in its possession a letter written by an official of Bionic pharmaceuticals, the agency responsible for administering the drugs, to the commandant of the said CRPF unit.In the letter, the official claims that the expired doses were given by mistake to the patients.

Charged more



The jawans were charged Rs 300 for two drops of polio vaccine, which costs Rs 20 in private hospitals, and Rs 3,000 for each shot of Easy 6 vaccine, families alleged.