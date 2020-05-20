STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

High Court seeks Delhi government's stand on petition to strike down Minorities Commission Act

The latest petition, by social worker Vikram Gahlot, has contended that the Delhi Legislative Assembly did not have the powers to enact the DMC Act and therefore, be struck down.

Published: 20th May 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the AAP government’s response on a plea claiming that the Delhi Minorities Commission Act is invalid and seeking the removal of DMC chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula asked the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor’s office to file a status report regarding the allegations in the petition and listed the matter for hearing on Thursday, May 21.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anupam Srivastava, who also appeared for the LG’s office, told the court that in another petition seeking removal of Khan from his post, a single judge bench had on May 11 asked the administration to take a decision on the issue expeditiously as his term is set to expire on July 14.

The latest petition, by social worker Vikram Gahlot, has contended that the Delhi Legislative Assembly did not have the powers to enact the DMC Act and hence, the statute be declared as ultra vires the Constitution and be struck down.

Gahlot has also contended that since the Act was not valid, the appointments made under it, including that of the chairman, would also be invalid.

DMC chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan is facing charges in a case of alleged sedition. On April 28, Khan published through his official page on social media a post that allegedly had seditious and hateful comments. The Delhi Police Special Cell had lodged an FIR against him.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court aap Delhi Minorities Commission Act
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp