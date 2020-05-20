Lockdown: Delhi-Noida border to remain sealed for now, says District Magistrate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations in the nationwide lockdown 4.0, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Tuesday said that the district’s border with Delhi will remain “sealed” for now.

Suhas L.Y. said that the status quo shall be maintained between the Delhi-Noida border for now.

He said we have sought instructions from the state government as regards to the implementation of Point 3(1) and 7(12) of GO of Home department.

The district had sealed its border with Delhi in April after several novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gautam Budh Nagar were found to have links with Delhi.

The district administration is only permitting the movement of those involved in essential services and those who had administration-issued passes. The lockdown 4.0, which kicked on May 18 will continue till May 31.

On Monday, following the Union Ministry of Home Affairs permitting interstate travel from May 18, heavy vehicular traffic was witnessed at the Delhi-Noida borders at the Kalindi Kunj and Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway stretch.

(With agency inputs)