Mandatory for Fair Price Shops to display foodgrain entitlements

The first order in this regard actually came in 2015 but it had to be reiterated as the government had reports of many Fair Price Shops not following the rule, added the official.

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has made it mandatory for Fair Price Shops to display the food grains entitlements under all present schemes of the government. According to a government official, if the ration shop owner fails to comply with the order their license will be cancelled.

Since the nationwide lockdown began, the ration shops have been essential to the public distribution of food.Delhi government claims to have given dry rations free-of-cost to around 1 crore people, this include around 70 lakh registered with the PDS system and other 30 lakh who are without ration card but were later given an e-coupon by Aam Aadmi Party government.

“All, FPS licensees are directed to mandatorily display the food grain entitlements under all present schemes of government at a prominent place in the FPS for the information of beneficiaries,” said the order issued by YVVJ Rajasekhar, Special Commissioner, food supplies department of Delhi government.

The department has further directed that the information should be displayed properly on a notice board at a prominent place in the shop on daily basis, this will be made sure by zonal assistant commissioners of
entire Delhi.There are more than 2000 Fair Price Shops in the national capital.

The first order in this regard actually came in 2015 but it had to be reiterated as the government had reports of many Fair Price Shops not following the rule, added the official.

