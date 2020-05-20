STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Social distancing: Drivers of DTC, cluster buses instructed not to drive with over 20 passengers onboard

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said if the extra passengers do not deboard after a request from the conductor, driver or marshal, then they will dial 100 to call the police.

Published: 20th May 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a DTC bus (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed the drivers of public transport buses not to drive if the number of passengers is above 20 and call the police if the extra persons do not deboard.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said if the extra passengers do not deboard after a request from the conductor, driver or marshal, then they will dial 100 to call the police.

According to the relaxations announced by the Centre during the extended lockdown, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses cannot carry more than 20 passengers.

Gahlot said stringent action will be taken against the conductors, drivers and marshals if more than 20 people are found travelling in the buses.

"The Delhi government is very serious about maintaining social distancing in buses and the drivers, conductors and marshals have been strictly instructed not to have more than 20 passengers in a bus," he said.

On the first day of resumption of public transport services on Tuesday, around 3,400 DTC and cluster buses operated, including 1,400 given to the police and other government agencies under a special hire.

"The situation will improve within two-three days," Gahlot said.

Nearly 1,000 DTC buses were deployed to ensure a safe passage of migrant labourers to railway stations from various shelters on Tuesday.

Around 1,200 DTC buses will be operating on Wednesday for the movement of migrants, Gahlot said.

  There are around 6,500 public transport buses, including 3,900 run by the DTC and over 2,500 cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS).

Gahlot said more cluster buses are on the roads on Wednesday as the drivers who were stuck in Uttar Pradesh or Haryana have reached Delhi.

He said the cooperation of people is key to maintaining social distancing in the buses and other modes of transport in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"People must ensure that they do not violate the rules in autorickshaws, buses or two-wheelers.

If such violation takes place, action will be taken," the minister said.

The Delhi government is also working on a standard operating procedure (SOP) for public transportation.

In view of the coronavirus spread, thermal screening at some key terminals and bus stops has been started and the government has ordered for more devices to cover other busy bus stops.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi public transport DTC buses COVID 19 lockdown lockdown Delhi lockdown social distancing
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp