71-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: A 71-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Wednesday at a government hospital in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, a hospital official said.

The man, from Sikandrabad in adjoining Bulandshahr district, was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday night with severe acute respiratory infection with sepsis (a life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection), GIMS Director Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

“He was put on ventilator support, antibiotics and supportive therapy. He died on at 4.30 pm. His COVID-19 positive report came on May 20 at 9 pm,” Gupta said in a statement.



“The cause of death is COVID-19 positive with pneumonia and severe sepsis,’ he added. Earlier, five men — two aged 62, one 60, one 65 and another 71 — died due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar.