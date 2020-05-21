STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow students to stay in hostels amid lockdown: South Delhi district admin writes to JNU

The letter also stated that the university's students complained about facing severe financial strain due to which they are unable to pay their rent and pay for other amenities.

Published: 21st May 2020

JNU

JNU campus (File Photo | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Witnessing a number of pleas from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students living in PG accommodations, the South Delhi district administration has written a letter to the university administration to allow the students to stay in the hostels alloted to them after medical screening.

“Several e-mails have been received in this office from the students regarding denial of students, entry into the campus due to fear of Covid-19 infection. Students have also informed that they are facimg difficulties and requested entry into the hostel to stay in their alloted hostels,” said Sonalika Jiwani, SDM, Mehrauli, in the letter.

“Keeping in view the severity of the condition,  JNU may approach District Surveillance officer (DSO) Anju Srivastava for medical screening of the students who are willing to enter campus to help them out at this critical juncture,” the letter further read.

The letter also stated that the university's students complained about facing severe financial strain due to which they are unable to pay their rent and pay for other amenities.

National student Union of India (NSUI) has also written a letter to JNU Administration in support of the students’ plea, requesting the univeristy to allow the students to live in the hostel and offered to bear the cost of food.

“In a survey, we found that there are about 100 Students who stuck in Delhi and living in Mehrauli, Kishan Garg and Munirka on rent. They are unable to pay rents and have nothing to eat now. We request the university to allow them to enter the hostel. NSUI will pay their fees and provide other facilities to the students,” said NSUI Spokesperson, Lokesh Chugh. There about 10,000 students enrolled in JNU.

