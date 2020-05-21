Coronavirus cases eclipse 11 thousand mark; two new containment zones added in New Delhi

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With 534 new COVID cases, Delhi registered yet another new record in terms of the highest single-day spike of fresh cases so far. Surpassing Tuesday’s tally of 500, the national capital registered more than 1,000 new cases in the span of 48 hours.

According to the daily health bulletin presented on Wednesday, there have been 10 more fatalities with the death toll rising to 176 in the city. However, the recovery rate of the positive patients also remains on the higher side with 442 recovering on Wednesday, as per the bulletin. Owing to the high rate of recovery which is around 46 per cent, the active cases count in the state remained well above the 5 thousand mark.

Meanwhile, after a gap of more than 20 days, there have been additions to the list of containment zones. Two new areas have been contained in the South district – Dakshinpuri in Hauz Khas and Zamrudpur in GK. Till 11 pm, the state government had not disclosed the fresh list of containment zones. Cases have been reported in Dakshinpuri owing to which certain houses falling in the area from Main Gali of F block have been contained.



“Several outbreaks of Covid-19 have been reported at 90C and 64C of Zamrudpur, Greater Kailash and therefore as per the expert medical opinion for the public interest and safety and to prevent community spread, the area from Main Road to 64C with the entire street from 90C has been contained,” said the order. Over the past few days, several containment zones were de-sealed and prior to the addition of these two areas, there were 75 containment zones in the city.

State Health Secretary Padmini Singla had issued an order a few days ago for District Magistrates to update the list of containment zones in the city. Upon going through the numbers regarding the spread of the virus, Singla stated that he had noticed 300-400 fresh new cases being reported each day but the declaration of equivalent ‘containment zones’ by district magistrates was not taking place. The guideline to declare an area as a containment zone is pretty straight forward. Any area with three or more COVID positive cases is to be declared a containment zone by the authorities. Messages to the state DMs seeking their response to the order went unattended.

Government Demarcates zones in the city



The Delhi government has defined red, orange and green zones in the national capital. Earlier all the 11 districts were in the ‘red zone’ but now it is down to eight. Depending on the corona positive patients load in a specific area a zone is decided by local authorities. The Delhi health department has started to demarcate the number of zones and all the de-contained zones fall under Green Zones where there are no active coronavirus cases.