COVID-19 lockdown: Social distancing violators on Delhi buses to be penalised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure that there is strict adherence of social distancing norms, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday directed all bus drivers not to ply their vehicles if there are more than 20 passengers.

The minister also asked them to call the police if the ‘extra’ travellers don’t deboard the bus following their request.



“Extra passengers will be requested to deboard and a police complaint will be registered if any passenger refuses to comply with the request. If there is any violation of these instructions, stringent action will be taken against the driver, conductor and marshal,” said Gahlot.



According to the relaxations announced by the Centre during the extended lockdown, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses cannot carry more than 20 passengers. On the first day of restoration of public transport in the national capital as the lockdown was eased on Tuesday, about 3,400 buses including cluster buses, operated. Nearly 1,000 DTC buses were deployed to ensure the safe passage of migrant labourers to the railway station from various shelters.

“Today, around 1,200 DTC buses plied to ferry migrants. The situation will be under control within 3-4 days. More cluster buses will be on the roads as the drivers who were stuck in UP or Haryana have reached Delhi,” said Gahlot.

The city has around 6,500 public transport buses, including 3,900 run by the DTC and over 2,500 cluster buses operated by the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System.



“To ensure that social distancing norms are being followed, we also need cooperation from people. The people must ensure that they will not violate the rules in autos, buses, or bikes. But if such violation takes place then action will be taken,” said Gahlot.

Office workers board a DTC bus at Akshardham as bus services

resumed in the national capital. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Thermal screening at some key terminals and bus stops have been started and the government has ordered for more devices to cover other bus stops. The Delhi government is also working on the standard operating procedure (SoP) for public transportation.



“We have started thermal screening at some key terminals and bus stops. We have also ordered more thermal checkup instruments,” he said.