STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's LNJP Hospital issues notice to quarantined staff for vacating hotel, dharamshala rooms

The order issued by LNJP's medical director Suresh Kumar states that the hospital will not spend money after May 21 and the guest will have to bear the expenses himself or herself.

Published: 21st May 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

A medical staff wearing PPE kit talks to civilians at the LNJP hospital, Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Hospital has issued a notice to all its quarantined staff to vacate the hotel or dharamshala rooms arranged by the hospital authorities by 12 pm on Thursday.

The order cites the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The order issued by LNJP's medical director Suresh Kumar states that the hospital will not spend money after May 21 and the guest will have to bear the expenses himself or herself.

The Delhi government had earlier decided that the doctor, nurses or paramedical staff engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients will work continuously for 14 days, after which they will get 14 days rest.

A 14-day rest meant that they should be quarantined so that even if there is any kind of infection, their family will not be harmed. It was also decided that the LNJP Hospital would make arrangements for all such people to stay in the hotels or Dharamshala or any other place. The hospital was to bear all the expenses.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

But now, citing the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, the hospital order stated that the medical staff should vacate the hotel or dharamshala rooms.

However opposing this move, the Resident Doctors Association has written a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan stating, "The coronavirus can show its effect by two to 14 days. Non-symptomatic healthcare workers have been found to be coronavirus positive in many cases even after wearing PPE kits."

ALSO READ | Coronavirus cases eclipse 11 thousand mark; two new containment zones added in New Delhi

"After duty, the staff should be quarantined and they should be tested for COVID-19 even if they do not show any symptom or wear PPE kits... It is important. Removing this system will increase the risk of the virus spreading to doctors, their families, patients and the community. Therefore, amend the recently released guidelines and give relief to the corona warriors of the country," the letter further read.

According to the Centre's new guidelines for the healthcare workers issued on May 15, "only healthcare workers with high-risk contacts will be in quarantine who have handled coronavirus patients without proper PPE or who have symptoms".

Based on the guidelines of the central government, Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla also issued orders. After the order of Health Secretary, the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital has also issued orders in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp