COVID-19: Complaint filed against 19 auto,8 e-rick drivers  for violating the social distancing norms

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several teams of Delhi government’s Transport Department, who have been assigned to monitor social distancing norms among vehicles plying on the city streets, have filed multiple complaints with the police against 19 auto and eight e-rickshaw drivers for violating the social distancing guidelines.

A few FIRs based on the complaints have already been registered while in other cases the process is on, said a senior Transport department officer.The cases have been registered against the auto and e-rickshaw drivers for carrying multiple passengers in violation of the relaxed norms, which allow only one person in the vehicle, he said

Delhi government has allowed for transport services to resume, by limiting the number of passengers for various categories of vehicles. Autos and e-rickshaws have been allowed to ply with one only passenger. Taxis, cabs, and sewa para-transit vehicles can carry only two passengers.

“Fifty teams of Transport department officials have been formed to keep an eye on observance of social distancing norms in transport vehicles,” the officer said.Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said that the government is very serious about maintaining social distancing in vehicles.

The government has also directed the public bus staffs to offload passengers if the passenger count goes beyond 20. The drivers have been instructed not to move the vehicle if extra passengers do not get down, and have been directed to call the police. The drivers, conductors and marshals have also been warned of action in case of violation of guidelines in buses.

With PTI inputs