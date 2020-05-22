STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Infected Delhi policemen to get only Rs 10,000 instead Rs 1 lakh

The move came after a Delhi police constable, posted in Bharat Nagar police station of Northwest district, died due of COVID-19.

Delhi Police

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has decided to reduce the amount given to its personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000 after the number of infections increased rapidly in the force, officials said on Thursday. They said over 250 police personnel have been infected with the virus.

In April, when 25-30 policemen were infected, the Delhi police had decided to give Rs 1 lakh from the Delhi Police Welfare Society to the personnel, according to officials.

“A meeting was held recently and it was decided that the sanction amount should be reduced. A lot of policemen are getting  infected with the virus and the amount has to be distributed equally in such cases. So a decision was taken to reduce the amount from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000,” a senior police officer said.

Most policemen are treated at government hospitals and the department helps them with medicines and treatment, he said.Meanwhile, the amount given to the family of a police official who dies of COVID-19 has been increased from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 10 lakh, he added.

The move came after a Delhi police constable, posted in Bharat Nagar police station of Northwest district, died due of COVID-19. Several Delhi Police personnel who were deployed around the city at pickets and outside containment zones have tested positive for the virus.                          

With agency inputs

Delhi Police compensation amount reduced coronavirus COVID 19 Delhi POlice coronavirus cases
