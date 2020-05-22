STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Lt Governor Anil Baijal asks Delhi government agencies to work on restoring economy

Baijal asks DDA to explore measures for moratorium on  lease rent, licence fee

Labourers push a loaded cart in Khari Baoli after lockdown restrictions were eased in New Delhi, on Thursday

Labourers push a loaded cart in Khari Baoli after lockdown restrictions were eased in New Delhi, on Thursday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the city crawling back to normalcy after easing lockdown curbs, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wrote to government agencies — Delhi government, DDA, and MCD — to work on measures to restore economic activities.

Baijal ask them to use technology to minimise footfall at government offices to alleviate sufferings of people and businesses during the  lockdown.According to the official statement issued by L-G office on Thursday, Baijal has suggested agencies to explore possibilities for automatic renewal of licenses, moratorium on payments, and simplified online processes for other services.

Baijal also suggested CM Arvind Kejriwal to constitute a committee to comprehensively analyse and suggest measures to minimise sufferings of city residents especially for protection of interests of labourers.
“L-G has directed home department to explore the possibility of automatic extension of term or renewal of licenses of hotels, restaurants, guest houses, and swimming pools, which stand expired after March 01, after taking into account safety concerns. Opening of all such establishments will be governed by Centre’s guidelines,” said a government official, privy to the development.

Baijal has also advised local bodies that ongoing pending processes related to property tax, conversion charges for allowing commercial activities on mixed land use, parking, and mutation should be expeditiously completed.Directions issued to DDA urged to plan lasting structural improvements for the benefit of residents, their businesses and city infrastructure, through policies and incentives.

“As most sections of society are facing monetary challenges which make it difficult to pay installments, allotment money, earnest money deposits (EMDs), lease rent, license fee. L-G also advised DDA to explore measures for moratorium on payments so that allotment is not cancelled in this time of distress,” said the statement.                                                                                     

L-G advised DDA vice chairman to expedite ongoing pending processes such as execution of lease, conveyance deed, issuance of NOCs, and layout plans.

“Dwarka, Narela and Rohini sub-cities can be revamped with focus on attracting investment in commercial, or educational sectors through meticulous planning with special focus on vacant land pieces. He also wants DDA to galvanise implementation of PM-UDAY, in-situ slum redevelopment, and transit-oriented development,” said an official.

