Days after relaxation in lockdown norms, heavy traffic at Delhi's ITO area

The Delhi government has allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.

Published: 22nd May 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Traffic congestion at ITO during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the lockdown guidelines being relaxed under the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, heavy traffic congestion was seen at ITO area here on Friday.

Several cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and a few buses were seen on the roads as people started going to their workplaces in the national capital amid the lockdown.

The Delhi government has allowed private offices to operate with full strength, stressing that offices should permit a majority of their staff to work from home.

According to the Delhi government, not more than one passenger is allowed in auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and cycle-rickshaws. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) also resumed its city bus services earlier this week.

As per orders, no movement will be allowed between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services and in case of an emergency. 

