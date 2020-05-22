Delhi records season’s hottest day as mercury touches 42.7 degrees Celsius

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hot and dry weather prevailed in the national capital on Thursday as the city recorded this season’s highest temperature. However, a mild relief is expected in the next two days due to an approaching western disturbance. The Palam observatory recorded a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius, the highest among all weather stations.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A heatwave is likely to grip the region in the next four-five days, weather experts said.So far, the city has not witnessed a heatwave this season. Weather experts attribute have attributed it to frequent western disturbances.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degrees Celsius mark for two days on the trot.In small areas, like the national capital, the heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.

The IMD on Thursday said there will be a two-four degrees Celsius rise in maximum temperature over northwest, central and west India in the next to three days. Most parts of the country will experience the indirect impact of super-cyclone Amphan sending the maximum summer temperatures soaring, said experts. The IMD also forecasted a partially cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain accompanied with gusty winds at night.