Delhi records season's hottest day at 45.4 degree Celsius

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hot and dry weather prevailed in the national capital on Friday, with the temperature mounting to 45 degree Celsius in some parts of the city.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of India Meteorological Department's North-West Meteorological Centre, "Heatwave gripped Palam and Lodhi Road in Delhi which recorded 45.4 and 44.4 degree Celsius, respectively, the highest of this season."

The temperature in both the areas took a leap of 5 degrees each. Besides this, Safdarjung recorded 43.8 degree Celsius.

Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degree Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degree Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

Earlier on Friday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told IANS that after Cyclone Amphan, there was a clear rise in temperatures in North and adjoining Central India.

"When there's a cyclone in Bay of Bengal, the wind blows northwestward towards the ocean. At this time, the hot wind blows from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi and sends the maximum summer temperature soaring," he said.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said that dry and hot winds will sweep across the country till May 27. Not just the rest of May, but even June could be very hot in many parts of the country.

"Temperature will be high till June 15, but the heatwave condition is likely to persist till May 27 pursuant to which there is a possibility of western disturbance, which will lower the temperature by a notch," he said.

IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions would prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for the next five days.