STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records season's hottest day at 45.4 degree Celsius

Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degree Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degree Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi summer

IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions would prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for the next five days. (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Hot and dry weather prevailed in the national capital on Friday, with the temperature mounting to 45 degree Celsius in some parts of the city.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of India Meteorological Department's North-West Meteorological Centre, "Heatwave gripped Palam and Lodhi Road in Delhi which recorded 45.4 and 44.4 degree Celsius, respectively, the highest of this season."

The temperature in both the areas took a leap of 5 degrees each. Besides this, Safdarjung recorded 43.8 degree Celsius.

Heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degree Celsius for two consecutive days and severe heatwave is when the mercury touches the 47 degree Celsius mark for two days on the trot.

Earlier on Friday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told IANS that after Cyclone Amphan, there was a clear rise in temperatures in North and adjoining Central India.

"When there's a cyclone in Bay of Bengal, the wind blows northwestward towards the ocean. At this time, the hot wind blows from Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi and sends the maximum summer temperature soaring," he said.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said that dry and hot winds will sweep across the country till May 27. Not just the rest of May, but even June could be very hot in many parts of the country.

"Temperature will be high till June 15, but the heatwave condition is likely to persist till May 27 pursuant to which there is a possibility of western disturbance, which will lower the temperature by a notch," he said.

IMD has also warned that heatwave conditions would prevail over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh for the next five days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi hottest day Heatwave IMD
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp