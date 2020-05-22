India’s only paranormal helpline sees a rise in calls amid coronavirus lockdown

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

India’s first paranormal helpline set up by paranormal investigator Jay Alani has witnessed an increase in the number of calls during the lockdown.“When the helpline was launched three months ago, I used to get two-three calls per day. But now I get eight to 10 calls daily. I get the maximum number of calls from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal. Some of them are just curious about the paranormal world and there are a few, who have been experiencing haunted things,” says Alani, who has investigated over 100 haunted locations and 150 paranormal cases.

The helpline number +91 9999518600 that falls under his company The Paranormal Company, provides free assistance to people who claim to have encountered a ghost or any other paranormal incident around them, and those who are curious about ghosts, spirits, black magic and such.

“Right now, the helpline is operational from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm, but we will soon make it 24x7. People can leave WhatsApp messages on the same number. They can also write us to at haunt@jayalani.com.So far, I got around 35 cases and have solved all of them,” he says.

After talking to the callers about their daily routine, family history, and past trauma etc., Alani and his team of psychologists found out that many of them actually created a fictional ghost in their mind.

He says, “Usually on the first call, which goes for around 30 minutes, I try to understand the case and listen to the person with patience because these are such things they don't share with just about anyone because of the social taboos. Mostly the problem bit is hidden in their routine and habits. Once I detect that I tell them to take actions.”