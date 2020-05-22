STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

India’s only paranormal helpline sees a rise in calls amid coronavirus lockdown

India’s first paranormal helpline set up by paranormal investigator Jay Alani has witnessed an increase in the number of calls during the lockdown.

Published: 22nd May 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Jay Alani

Jay Alani (Photo | Facebook)

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

India’s first paranormal helpline set up by paranormal investigator Jay Alani has witnessed an increase in the number of calls during the lockdown.“When the helpline was launched three months ago, I used to get two-three calls per day. But now I get eight to 10 calls daily. I get the maximum number of calls from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal. Some of them are just curious about the paranormal world and there are a few, who have been experiencing haunted things,” says Alani, who has investigated over 100 haunted locations and 150 paranormal cases.

The helpline number +91 9999518600 that falls under his company The Paranormal Company, provides free assistance to people who claim to have encountered a ghost or any other paranormal incident around them, and those who are curious about ghosts, spirits, black magic and such.

“Right now, the helpline is operational from 8:00 am - 8:00 pm, but we will soon make it 24x7. People can leave WhatsApp messages on the same number. They can also write us to at haunt@jayalani.com.So far, I got around 35 cases and have solved all of them,” he says.

After talking to the callers about their daily routine, family history, and past trauma etc., Alani and his team of psychologists found out that many of them actually created a fictional ghost in their mind.

He says, “Usually on the first call, which goes for around 30 minutes, I try to understand the case and listen to the person with patience because these are such things they don't share with just about anyone because of the social taboos. Mostly the problem bit is hidden in their routine and habits. Once I detect that I tell them to take actions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jay Alani The Paranormal Company paranormal helpline coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp