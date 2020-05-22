Palika dispensary in Delhi shut as doctor tests corona positive

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Palika dispensary here was shut after a doctor tested novel coronavirus positive on Friday even as authorities began looking for patients who had visited the health centre in the past few days.

"The doctor had given sample on Thursday and tested positive on Friday. She had been complaining of fever-like symptoms for the last couple of days. She lives in the NDMC area and has been put under home quarantine along with her family members. As per the protocol, contact tracing is going on. The dispensary has been sealed," a New Delhi Municipal Corporation official said.

Four doctors -- two of allopathy, one each of homeopathy and ayurveda -- and about 15 other staff are posted in the dispensary.

"A team of NDMC doctors is tracing patients who visited the dispensary in recent times with the help of computererised registration data and came in direct contact of the infected doctor."

This is the third case of coronavirus in NDMC since the outbreak of the infection.

Earlier, one sanitation worker in the Charak Palika Hospital and one Chief Engineer ranked officer from the NDMC headquarters have tested positive.

Also, many healthcare professionals across the national capital have tested positive.