STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DMRC opens 88-meter-long foot overbridge at Samaypur Badli

The FOB is also constructing a ramp and lift facilities for specially-abled people.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

The 88-metre-long foot overbridge connects Samaypur Badli Metro station to nearby Badli railway station and Samaypur village

The 88-metre-long foot overbridge connects Samaypur Badli Metro station to nearby Badli railway station and Samaypur village | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for those commuters who had to cross a railway track, risking their lives, to reach the Samaypur Badli Metro station on the Yellow Line. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has opened an 88-meter-long foot overbridge (FOB) to the public that connects the Samaypur Badli Metro station to the nearby Badli railway station and Samaypur village.

For public movement, the bridge links the concourse of the Samaypur Badli station with the platforms 1 and 2 of Badli railway station. The Badli railway station falls under the Northern zone of Indian railways. The FOB then connects both the railway station as well as the Delhi Metro station with the nearby Samaypur village, according to a press release issued by the DMRC.

“The FOB is 6.1 metres wide and will be of immensely benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur, who will be able to use the facility to reach the Samaypur Badli Metro station as well as the Badli Railway station. Till now, they had to cross the railway tracks to reach the Metro station,” said a senior DMRC official.

The FOB is also constructing a ramp and lift facilities for specially-abled people. “The lift will be ready soon. Till then, passengers of the platform number 2 of the Badli railway station can use the existing lift of the Metro station to reach the concourse,” said the DMRC.

To facilitate an easy moment, the DMRC has also constructed a ticket counter in the Metro station at concourse to facilitate Indian railway passengers. “Besides, the approaching entry gate from the main road towards platform number 2 and the green area around staircases have also been redeveloped by the DMRC as per the requirements of the Northern Railway,” added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMRC foot over bridge
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp