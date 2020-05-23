DMRC opens 88-meter-long foot overbridge at Samaypur Badli

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is good news for those commuters who had to cross a railway track, risking their lives, to reach the Samaypur Badli Metro station on the Yellow Line. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) has opened an 88-meter-long foot overbridge (FOB) to the public that connects the Samaypur Badli Metro station to the nearby Badli railway station and Samaypur village.

For public movement, the bridge links the concourse of the Samaypur Badli station with the platforms 1 and 2 of Badli railway station. The Badli railway station falls under the Northern zone of Indian railways. The FOB then connects both the railway station as well as the Delhi Metro station with the nearby Samaypur village, according to a press release issued by the DMRC.

“The FOB is 6.1 metres wide and will be of immensely benefit to the residents of Yadav Nagar and Shiv Vihar colonies of Samaypur, who will be able to use the facility to reach the Samaypur Badli Metro station as well as the Badli Railway station. Till now, they had to cross the railway tracks to reach the Metro station,” said a senior DMRC official.

The FOB is also constructing a ramp and lift facilities for specially-abled people. “The lift will be ready soon. Till then, passengers of the platform number 2 of the Badli railway station can use the existing lift of the Metro station to reach the concourse,” said the DMRC.

To facilitate an easy moment, the DMRC has also constructed a ticket counter in the Metro station at concourse to facilitate Indian railway passengers. “Besides, the approaching entry gate from the main road towards platform number 2 and the green area around staircases have also been redeveloped by the DMRC as per the requirements of the Northern Railway,” added the official.