STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jama Masjid shut, limited devotees; city to see Eid like never before

In the final lap of Ramzan, just a couple of days before the last fasting day, schedule of congregational Eid namaaz at mosques across the national capital were put up in Muslims neighbourhoods.

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A deserted view of Jama Masjid in Delhi on the last Friday of Ramzan

A deserted view of Jama Masjid in Delhi on the last Friday of Ramzan | Shekhar Yadav

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the final lap of Ramzan, just a couple of days before the last fasting day, the schedule of congregational Eid namaaz at mosques across the national capital were put up in Muslim neighborhoods. Residents of the Walled City would get calls from exhilarated friends and relatives staying in NCR cities to check on prayer timings of historic mosques — Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri or Eidgah near Sadar Bazaar.

The customary enthusiasm is conspicuously absent this year as all places of worship in the city including three large mosques are shut because of the lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the Covid-19.
Only a limited number of mosque staff and people residing in its complex are permitted to pray. When a handful of devout will offer Eid namaaz at the city’s mosques, the occasion will go down as a historic first.

Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, former VC of Maulana Azad National Urdu University recalled that in the past, Eid prayers were not held in some mosques due to curfew following the communal tension in specific areas but this is the first time that all mosques in the city are going to hold congregational namaaz with restricted attendance.

“Jama Masjid was closed for months after the 1857 rebellion when it was converted into a British Army camp; namaaz was not held during that period. The last time that Eid prayers were not held here can be dated back to 1987. Curfew was imposed due to communal tension after riots in Meerut. My family went to a local mosque for the prayer on Eid,” said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.  

On Friday, only mosque staff, about 5-12, attended Jumu’atul-Wida (last Friday prayer during Ramzan) prayer at the mosques.Given the restriction orders, heads of religious bodies and mosques have issued an advisory to people to pray at home on Eid.

“I have asked people to stay indoors and offered ‘Chaasht Namaaz’ instead of annual Eid prayer at home. We must follow the government order,” said Shahi Imam of Masjid Fatehpuri Mufti Mukarram Ahmed.
The Walled city, especially, Jama Masjid area is accustomed to fervent Eid celebrations. However, the mood in the market is sombre this time as Muslims are not indulging in extravagant shopping. “People are only coming out to purchase daily necessities. There are about 450 shops in Matia Mahal. However, only 10-15 selling groceries and other essential are open,” said Akram Qureshi, president of Bazaar Matia Mahal Traders Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jama Masjid shut Eid coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp