STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Phase-II of rapid rail system takes shape

NCRTC begins pre-construction work on Sarai Kale Khan-Panchgaon route; construction likely to be over in 2022

Published: 23rd May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail will be operational from 2023. (Photo | Twitter)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If things go according to the plan, the residents of the national capital are likely to enjoy the ride of the much-awaited rapid train in the next two years or little more than, as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has begun the pre-construction work on the Sarai Kale Khan-Panchgaon (Gurugram) route under phase-II of the Delhi-Gurugram-Shahjana-Neemrana Behror (SNB) Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

Under the phase-II, Delhi will be largely covered, with four stations at Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka and Aerocity being constructed. The remaining stations at Udyog Vihar, IDPL Complex and Panchgaon are in Gurugram. The construction of phase-II under the ambitious project is expected to be completed in 2022. The construction work of phase I (Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor) is already underway.

“The tender for main construction work between IDPL Complex and Rajiv Chowk has opened and under evaluation. Once the lockdown is lifted, the work of award will be passed by the centre and construction will begin,” said a senior official of the NCRTC. The pre-construction work under the Delhi and Gurugram regions such as designing, road-widening, utility diversion, pile load testing, a geotechnical survey among others has started.  The NCRTC has also floated for the project.

A detailed project report of the corridor has already been approved by the concerned state governments and is under active consideration of the Central government. The Sarai Kale Khan station is being developed as the country’s first mega transit hub where the three RRTS corridors will converge. The corridors will be interoperable for easy travelling and interchange facility so that passengers can travel smoothly.The Sarai Kale station will be an interchange station for line 7 of the DMRC and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station and Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan).

While the INA station will be an interchange station between the Yellow Line and Pink Lines of the DMRC and Munirka will be with the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro.The Aerocity promises to provide a seamless and time-saving corridor to the airport with an interchanging facility to the Airport Express Line and will be also integrated with the proposed phase-IV Airport corridor.  The trains will operate on an average speed of 100 kmph with services at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes.

These trains will be air-conditioned with transverse seating and overhead luggage space for commuter comfort. It will have a separate business-class coach and a ladies coach with special seating arrangements for physically challenged. The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor will be implemented in three stages. In stage-I, the Delhi–Gurugram–SNB Urban Complex will be constructed. In stage-II, it will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala, and in stage-III, SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rapid rail system RRTS Rapid Rail Transit System
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp