Four held for looting mangoes in Delhi

Some of them filled their helmets and bags with mangoes, while others ran away with six to seven mangoes in their hands.

Published: 24th May 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 12:41 AM

Mango

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four men have been arrested for allegedly looting the mangoes of a fruit seller in Shahdara's Jagatpuri area, police said on Saturday.

On the basis of video footage, the accused were arrested on Friday and Saturday.

They live near Chandan Nagar, where the incident took place.

The accused have been sent to judicial custody, they said.

On Friday, a 43-year-old fruit seller lodged a complaint with the police.

Chhote, the fruit seller, has allegedly that mangoes from his crates were stolen by passersby.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in Shahdara's Jagatpuri area.

A video of the incident was recorded and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, passersby can be seen pushing each other to pick up mangoes from unattended crates.

Some of them filled their helmets and bags with mangoes, while others ran away with six to seven mangoes in their hands.

The incident took place after a heated argument between a fruit seller and some rickshaw-pullers on Thursday morning.

Chhote said he was standing under a tree when a group of rickshaw pullers asked him to leave.

Meanwhile, Chhote received donations from several people who transferred the money into his bank account.

TAGS
Delhi mango thief Mango thief Delhi crime
