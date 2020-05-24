STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No relaxation given in containment zones, says Delhi Health Minister

'Whatever containment zones are there, we are barricading it and no relaxation from the government has been given in these zones,' Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Published: 24th May 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Containment zones, Coronavirus, Sanitization

Representational image (File photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the Delhi government has barricaded the containment zones and no relaxation has been given in these areas.

"Whatever containment zones are there, we are barricading it and no relaxation from the government has been given in these zones," the Minister said.

"All people must follow three rules. First, put a face mask when getting out in public. Second, keep social distancing. The third is to sanitise hands again and again. If people follow these three things, coronavirus can be avoided. If rules are not followed in any containment zone, then action will be taken against them," the Minister added.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

On the issue of increase in the number of containment zones in the national capital, he said, "Now more than 500 cases are coming, because of that the containment zones have increased. The doubling rate in Delhi is 13 days."

On being asked about the community spread, Jain said that institutions like the Central government, experts and ICMR can tell about this subject much better because there is a very thin line between the community spread and local speed. The Central government can give better information, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp