No relaxation given in containment zones, says Delhi Health Minister

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the Delhi government has barricaded the containment zones and no relaxation has been given in these areas.

"Whatever containment zones are there, we are barricading it and no relaxation from the government has been given in these zones," the Minister said.

"All people must follow three rules. First, put a face mask when getting out in public. Second, keep social distancing. The third is to sanitise hands again and again. If people follow these three things, coronavirus can be avoided. If rules are not followed in any containment zone, then action will be taken against them," the Minister added.



On the issue of increase in the number of containment zones in the national capital, he said, "Now more than 500 cases are coming, because of that the containment zones have increased. The doubling rate in Delhi is 13 days."

On being asked about the community spread, Jain said that institutions like the Central government, experts and ICMR can tell about this subject much better because there is a very thin line between the community spread and local speed. The Central government can give better information, he said.