Delhi BJP to play 'padman'

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi is to play ‘padman’ with the outfit planning to convert its ‘Mission Anivarya’, free distribution of sanitary pads among underprivileged during lockdown, a permanent feature following the overwhelming response to its campaign launched last week.

The party is likely to unveil a website for the campaign to invite volunteers to join the initiative this week.

Neelkant Bakshi, head of media relations of Delhi BJP, said volunteers would be encourage to adopt three women, who would be providing pads regularly.

“We had begun the campaign with Delhi Police to distribute six lakh sanitary pads among teenagers and women living in slums of the city. However, we received demand for atleast 10 lakh pads. Women in large number especially living in slums of the city are still using cloth. This made us to think so we had decided to expand our campaign,” said Bakshi, who is also the coordinator of the distribution programme.

Since its launch, Delhi Police and party workers have handed over to 1.60 lakhs pads to disadvantaged section of the society.

To identify beneficiaries and distribution, a team of party women leaders has been set up. Former south mayor Kamaljeet Singh Sehrawat, Sikha Rai, Teena Sharma, Preeti Bansal, Anjali Rana, and Charu Pragya are on the panel.

“We are creating separate logo and a website to keep a record of distribution and stock. It is not going to be a political campaign because women leaders of other parties also are willing to come on board. We are receiving encouraging response therefore its extension was planned –to make it a regular programme. We will register donors, volunteers, and recipients, who will be given a digital ID so that they can get continuous supply,” said Bakshi.

Presently, pads are being distributed in association with the Delhi Police but the party is planning to tie-up with the women and children development ministry. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chanakyapuri Pragya Anand is supervising the ongoing drive.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari launched the distribution campaign on May 17.