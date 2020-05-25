STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Fake e-passes issued from DC office in Delhi, FIR lodged

According to information, the fake e-passes were issued by tampering with computer log-in ID and password at the DC office.

Published: 25th May 2020 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A racket in the issuance of a large number of fake/unauthorised e-passes at the office of Deputy Commissioner in Kanjhawala here has come to light, following which a police case has been registered.

According to information, the fake e-passes were issued by tampering with computer log-in ID and password at the DC office.

A top police officer confirmed the development and said that the area SDM had got filed a case under the IT Act at Kanjhawala police station.

A team of police officials is now investigating the case. The suspects are believed to be some DC office staff who remained posted there during the lockdown.

According to police sources, the DC office officials came to know about the racket on May 22 when it was found that a large number of approvals were granted and e-passes issued.

These fake e-passes were issued after May 16, sources said. DCP Pramod Kumar Mishra told IANS that investigation is underway.

According to sources, some DC office staff have been served notice to appear for questioning at Kanjhawala police station regarding the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
e-pass fake epass
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp