No global tenders up to Rs 200 crore by AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote domestic business, the Delhi government has asked all its departments to desist from issuing global tenders of contract value up to Rs 200 crore, an official said on Sunday. The Delhi government’s move comes days after the Centre announced the ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ or ‘Self-reliant India Mission’ under which global tenders up to Rs 200 crore were recently disallowed.

According to an official, the finance department of the Delhi government has asked all heads of departments, commissioners of municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to adopt the Centre’s amended General Financial Rules (GFR).

The move will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “The Delhi government has endorsed the amendment in GFR made by the Department of Expenditure under Union Ministry of Finance, and forwarded it to HODs for necessary action,” the official said.

With agency inputs