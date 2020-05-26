STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As domestic flights resume, 'shortage' of taxis at Delhi IGI Airport

MC Joshi, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, who came to the airport to pick his son, said that he couldn't find a taxi on online apps also.

Published: 26th May 2020 04:25 PM

Passengers wearing PPE ket arrive at the Indira Gandhi International airport during the first day of resuming of domestic flights after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With the resumption of domestic flights, passengers at the Delhi Airport are facing difficulty in finding taxis as drivers have moved back to their home states in the wake of nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"A lot of drivers have gone back to their home states because of which there is a shortage of taxis. However, we are managing. There are less passengers also. If the number of flights will increase, then the number of passengers will also increase. This may create a problem," said Bholanath Jha, a prepaid taxi booth employee at IGI Airport.

"I have come here from Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. Some relaxations should be given now. People are now maintaining social distance and using sanitizers. Don't know why the border has been sealed now. I have come here myself to pick my son as we couldn't find any taxi on online apps. My son is coming from Ahmedabad," Joshi said.

When asked about the same, a taxi driver said, "Less percentage of drivers are left now at the airport. Most of them have gone back to their homes."

Another one added that the taxi union is in touch with the drivers to get them back.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19.

