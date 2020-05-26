STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Massive fire at slum in Tughlaqabad, 250 shanties gutted

Very few people were residing in the shanties, and the people came out of their shanties after the fire broke out in one of them.

Published: 26th May 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 01:46 PM

A massive fire broke out in the slums of the Tughlaqabad area in south east Delhi in which over 250 shanties were gutted

A massive fire broke out in the slums of the Tughlaqabad area in south east Delhi in which over 250 shanties were gutted. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in the slums of the Tughlaqabad area in south east Delhi in which over 250 shanties were gutted, however, no one was injured, fire officials said.

Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, told IANS, "We came to know about the fire in the slums around 12.15 a.m. following which 28 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. And the fire was brought under control by 4 a.m."

He said the Tughalaqbad slums have over 500 shanties, out of which over 250 have been destroyed in the fire.

He said, it took time for the fire tenders to reach the spot as it was on the hills, but the fire was doused within four hours and by 8 a.m. cooling off procedure has also been completed.

When asked if there is any casualty in the incident, he said, "No injury or casualty has been reported."

He also said that as of now the actual reason for the fire is not known. "But we are trying to find out the reason of the fire," Garg added.

Speaking to IANS, South East Deputy Commissioner of Police R.P. Meena said, "In the night it seemed that almost 500 shanties were gutted. However, in the morning it became clear that only 250 shanties have been gutted in fire."

He said, the South East district police after receiving the call also rushed the ambulances and the local police team in the area for rescue operation. Meena further said that very few people were residing in the shanties, and the people came out of their shanties after the fire broke out in one of them.

