STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Indira Gandhi International Airport: 82 flights remain grounded, flyers left harassed

At least 125 flights landed and 118 departed from Delhi airport on the first day, but 82 planes arriving and departing from Delhi were cancelled.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

An air passenger wearing PPE suit arrives at IGI Airport in Delhi as domestic flights resumed on Monday

An air passenger wearing PPE suit arrives at IGI Airport in Delhi as domestic flights resumed on Monday | Shekhar YADAV

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday resumed domestic flight services amid confusion, chaos and anger as passengers, crew members and ground staff struggled to adapt to the new normal on Day 1 of operations after a gap of two months.

At least 125 flights landed and 118 departed from Delhi airport on the first day, but 82 planes arriving and departing from Delhi were cancelled. Shafil-ul, 17, and his two friends, who worked at a showroom in a mall on the Delhi-Haryana border, had decided to return to their loved ones back home in West Bengal on Eid. But their joy, however, was shortlived as barely five km away from the Delhi airport, they received a message from the airline informing them that their flight had been cancelled.

Shafil-ul and his two friends were supposed to fly to Kolkata on a 5.30 am flight thus bringing an end to their two-month-long ordeal. The trio had paid Rs 2,000 to an auto driver to ferry them to the airport, while their family members had somehow managed to arrange the money to buy airline tickets for them.

However, with the flight getting cancelled and the expensive auto-rickshaw ride to the airport, the migrant workers said they had no money left to return to their accommodation as they stood outside the departure gate with their heavy backpacks.

ALSO READ: Rush at Delhi Airport as students, migrants take flights back home after weeks of lockdown

“We were working in a company, but after the lockdown, it was very difficult to manage everything of our own and parents were also very worried back in Kolkata,” he said. The disheartened migrant workers said they had no information about the rescheduling of the cancelled flight or if and when will they refunded.
Cab aggregators such as Uber, Ola, Meru cabs and other private taxis were also available in decent numbers at the airport.

“My flight was scheduled for 5.30 am, and I had reached the airport on Sunday night, but during my screening, officials informed us that the flight had been cancelled,” said a passenger, who arrived from Faridabad. Similar stories played out at the airport as many were caught off-guard on knowing that their  flights were cancelled.

Early first flight
The first flight took off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am under strict regulations recommended by civil aviation authorities.  

Safety kit for flyers
Flyers were provided with a kit consisting of face shield, mask and sanitiser. Instructions were given by flight attendants donning PPEs

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indira Gandhi International Airport cancelled flights coronavirus lockf=down COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp