STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two Delhi Police constables sent to district lines for assaulting woman

Constables Sanjeev and Jaichand were posted at the Shastri Park Police Station in northeast district, they said.

Published: 26th May 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police, covid lockdown

(Fore representational purpose) A policeman stands guard at Laxmi Nagar during the nationwide lockdown in Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Delhi Police constables were sent to district lines after a video of them thrashing a woman with a lathi surfaced online, police said on Tuesday.

Constables Sanjeev and Jaichand were posted at the Shastri Park Police Station in northeast district, they said.

The incident which took place at around 9 pm on Monday was captured on camera and showed a woman identified as Munni Devi being beaten up by the policemen while her daughter Soni tried to shield her.

According to police, the constables were patrolling the area when they received information about some people raising unauthorised shanties on government land near Bihari building in northeast Delhi.

Upon reaching the spot, the policemen asked the group to stop the "illegal activity" but Devi along with others began abusing the constables, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said despite being asked to stop the activity, the group carried on and when the police personnel made a physical intervention, constable Sanjeev, who is the beat officer of the area, was attacked.

He was physically assaulted and his uniform was torn by the crowd forcing him to call for back up, he said.

In the incident, Devi and her daughter Soni along with Sanjeev sustained injuries, he said, adding that both the constables have been sent to police lines and an inquiry into the matter has been initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police crime against women Assault
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp