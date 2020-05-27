STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Office employee tests COVID-19 positive: Sources

Around 40 employees of the secretariat underwent the COVID-19 test. The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A junior assistant at the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, prompting authorities to conduct coronavirus tests on around 40 staff members.

"A junior assistant has tested positive for COVID-19. He was posted at the grievance cell located at a bungalow being used as part of the LG Secretariat in Civil Lines area," sources told PTI.

"It's close to bungalows of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Environment Minister Gopal Rai." The LG Secretariat spreads to two parts, which includes the bungalow where around 40 officials works.

Around 40 employees of the secretariat underwent the COVID-19 test. The bungalow where staff members sit is being disinfected by authorities, sources said.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi climbed to 303, while 792 new cases, the highest single-day spike, took the number of cases to over 15,000 on Wednesday, authorities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG office Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp