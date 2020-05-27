Delhi Police to file 15 charge-sheets against 294 foreign nationals in Tablighi Jamaat case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police will file 15 charge-sheets against 294 foreign nationals, in Saket court today, in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area, police officials said on Wednesday.

The congregation, which was attended by hundreds of foreign nationals and thousands of others, had reportedly emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country and several FIRs were registered in the matter.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had, on Tuesday, filed 20 charge-sheets against 82 foreign nationals in a Saket district court in connection with the congregation held in March this year.

The charge-sheets were filed under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All these foreign nationals are being charge-sheeted for violation of visa norms, the police had said.