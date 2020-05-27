STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi schools to make SOP for reopening

Deputy CM Sisodia will discuss the schools’ plans to decide on resuming classroom teaching

Published: 27th May 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:17 AM

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government’s directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday asked all Head of Schools (HoS) and principals to prepare a ‘micro plan’ (SOPs) for school re-opening post-lockdown and  submit the report by June 5, following which education minister Manish Sisodia will take final decision on the matter.

“At present, summer vacations are going on. However, various activities and online classes are being conducted via SMS by teachers to help the students. However, we must be ready with a micro plan as per the needs of the school keeping in view the enrolment, staff and insfrastructure for re-opening of schools whenever a decision is taken in this regard,” said the DoE circular.

The schools are asked to make the plan in consultation with teachers, parents and school management committes (SMC).“The HoS will submit the plan to the  District DeputyDirector of Education concerned on or before June 5. The Deputy CM will then hold a meeting with DDEs to discuss the school plans of their districts thereafter immediately,” said DoE.To initiate the plan, DoE has appointed facilitators of Cluster Leadership Development Programme (CLDP) to conduct online sessions with HoS of their clusters to guide and direct to prepare the plan.

The schools plan will include, the number of class rooms, students per class rooms, number of students in school before lockdown and plans for social distancing, sanitisation, masks, number of students who were in touch with the teachers in lockdown, how many students have smartphone and feature phone at home, how many students the school do not have any contact number at all, estimated number of students who will rejoin school if it opens in July and how many students would attend the school daily.The DoE has also asked the plan to include both online and offline classes, a proposal for raising additional resources, syllabus to be taught, important academic goals and class-wise activities.

