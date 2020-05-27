STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Following false COVID-19 positive test, woman dies one day after delivering twins

She had tested positive for Covid-19 at a private lab but was found negative at a government lab in Greater Noida, the hospital said.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:13 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old woman died in Greater Noida a day after delivering twins, according to the government hospital where she was admitted.She had tested positive for Covid-19 at a private lab but was found negative at a government lab in Greater Noida, the hospital said.

The woman, who tested negative for Covid-19, was a resident of Chhalera village and admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) on Saturday and died on Monday.    

“She did not have any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 and was full-term twin pregnancy with Covid positive report from a private lab. Her sample for Covid-19 was sent to GIMS Molecular lab at the time of admission,” GIMS Director Dr Brigadier (retired) Rakesh Gupta said.

“She was taken up for emergency caesarean section for twin pregnancy with breach presentation with fetal distress on the night of May 23. She was kept in ICU postoperatively,” Gupta said in a statement.    
He said the twin babies, both male, were apparently healthy and shifted to nursery in Child PGI in Noida.’     
Meanwhile, the woman’s report of Covid by the GIMS molecular lab for RT PCR came negative. She was considered negative for Covid-19, he said.

However, Gupta said that on May 24 afternoon the woman’s condition suddenly deteriorated and she started gasping for breath.

“She was immediately intubated and put on ventilator and vasopressor support. She was also given blood transfusion. She died early Monday morning,” the senior doctor said. “The cause of death was complications of delivery,” he added. Meanwhile, three more people, tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday, pushing the number of cases in the district to 362, officials said.

With PTI inputs

