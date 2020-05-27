Staffer, 10 inmates recover from COVID-19 in Delhi's Rohini jail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A staff member and 10 inmates of the Rohini jail, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have recovered from the infection, officials said on Tuesday. A head warden of the Central Jail 10 in Rohini had tested positive for coronavirus on May 15.

“He was asymptomatic and had been kept in a government quarantine facility. The head warden has recovered. His test for Covid-19 was conducted again which came negative,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

The first case was detected on May 13 after an inmate, tested positive for the virus.Nineteen inmates, who were sharing a barrack with him, were also tested and the results of 15 inmates came positive on May 15, they said.They were again tested for on Monday and reports of 10 inmates came negative,Goel said.