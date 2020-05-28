STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Court denies bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in doctor's suicide case

While opposing the bail application, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat had submitted that the allegations against the MLA were serious in nature.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant the relief in a proceeding, held through video conferencing, saying the stage for bail was not fit.

"Application disposed of. Relief denied," the court said.

While seeking the bail for the politician, senior advocate Hariharan had told the court that the suicide note was in different writings and that no illegal property was found in the name of Jarwal as alleged in the case.

"Accused is a sitting MLA, hence there is no apprehension that he will abscond," he said.

While opposing the bail application, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat had submitted that the allegations against the MLA were serious in nature and that the investigation was still pending.

"It is therefore again contended on behalf of the Applicant/Accused that he is falsely implicated and the entire allegation against him is part of a well crafted conspiracy. He denies all the allegations are false and baseless and politically motivated," said the bail plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18.

In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.

Like Jarwal, Singh was also involved in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007, and police alleged that the MLA and his associates were extorting money from other water-tanker owners, including the doctor.

Jarwal, who represents the Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9, after a case of extortion and abetment to suicide was filed against him and others based on a police complaint by the doctor's son -- Hemant.

The FIR says Singh had been threatened and intimidated by Jarwal and others.

"During investigation it was found that there was a big nexus between water-tanker owners and the accused person," the police said in the remand application.

Police said their investigation showed the money extorted from water-tanker owners was routed through the MLA's brother Anil Jarwal and invested in several properties and farm-houses in Delhi, Gurugram (Haryana) and Jaipur (Rajasthan).

They also claimed that Jarwal had got allotted many water borewells in his constituency by influencing the Jal Board and one water borewell was illegally given after taking Rs 10 lakh as "gratification money".

Police said complaints against the accused were filed to various authorities but action was never taken.

They said they have found a WhatsApp group in the name of tanker-owners whose administrator is Kapil Nagar, a co-accused and Jarwal's close aide.

Jarwal is one of its members.

The chat details clearly show the direct involvement of both the accused in running the tanker mafia in Sangam Vihar and Tigri.

PTI UK URD SA 05281857 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Court AAP Prakash Jarwal
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp