COVID-19: Delhi civic bodies to restart use of wood for cremations

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Civic bodies in the national capital have decided to restart usage of wood for performing cremations at crematorium grounds including those who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus or are suspected to have died due to the virus.

“In continuation of an order dated on May 26, the competent authority has allowed the inclusion of wood-based cremation in the four cremation grounds for dead bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients,” read an order issued by the North Delhi civic body.

“However, the preference would be given to cremation through compressed natural gas (CNG)/Electric crematoriums,” added the order. The letter noted that the order stands for four crematorium grounds, namely — Nigam Bodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh, Karkardoma Cremation Ground and PK Road Cremation ground.

According to officials at the MCD, the decision was taken owing to a mounting number of bodies being brought to the crematoriums which were affecting their CNG capacity.

“As more bodies were coming in, the crematoriums CNG capacity was being pushed to the limit, thus the decision has been taken,” added an official.

Earlier the civic bodies had claimed that the numbers of fatalities are much higher than being shown in the daily health bulletin by the AAP government.

According to them, more than 700 cremations have been held including both positive and suspected cases, while the Delhi government’s official data stands at 303 till Wednesday.

As per officials, two protocols are being followed for the cremation of bodies under the current scenario.



One is for how COVID positive and suspects cases are to be cremated and the other for Non-COVID related bodies.