STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

COVID-19: Delhi civic bodies to restart use of wood for cremations

According to them, more than 700 cremations have been held including both positive and suspected cases, while the Delhi government’s official data stands at 303 till May 27.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyre, cremation

As per officials, two protocols are being followed for the cremation of bodies under the current scenario. (Representational Image)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Civic bodies in the national capital have decided to restart usage of wood for performing cremations at crematorium grounds including those who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus or are suspected to have died due to the virus.

“In continuation of an order dated on May 26, the competent authority has allowed the inclusion of wood-based cremation in the four cremation grounds for dead bodies of deceased Covid-19 patients,” read an order issued by the North Delhi civic body.

“However, the preference would be given to cremation through compressed natural gas (CNG)/Electric crematoriums,” added the order. The letter noted that the order stands for four crematorium grounds, namely — Nigam Bodh Ghat, Punjabi Bagh, Karkardoma Cremation Ground and PK Road Cremation ground.

According to officials at the MCD, the decision was taken owing to a mounting number of bodies being brought to the crematoriums which were affecting their CNG capacity.

“As more bodies were coming in, the crematoriums CNG  capacity was being pushed to the limit, thus the decision has been taken,” added an official.

Earlier the civic bodies had claimed that the numbers of fatalities are much higher than being shown in the daily health bulletin by the AAP government.

According to them, more than 700 cremations have been held including both positive and suspected cases, while the Delhi government’s official data stands at 303 till Wednesday.

As per officials, two protocols are being followed for the cremation of bodies under the current scenario.

One is for how COVID positive and suspects cases are to be cremated and the other for Non-COVID related bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp