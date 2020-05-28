STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 migrant crisis: Sanjay Singh writes to Piyush Goyal about train mismanagement

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said that FIRs should be lodged against those responsible for the diversion of Shramik Special trains ferrying migrants.

Published: 28th May 2020

Migrants, coronavirus

Stranded migrant workers rest as they head back to their home amid lockdown in Ghazipur. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party once again launched a scathing attack on the central government over its handling of the migrant crisis with party leader Sanjay Singh writing a letter to Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on the matter.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said that FIRs should be lodged against those responsible for the diversion of Shramik Special trains ferrying migrants stranded across the country amid the nationwide lockdown.

“Around 40 trains that lost their way. How can such carelessness take place? Who is responsible for these undue delays? If you can make arrangements for the people stranded abroad to return home safely then you can also ensure that arrangement is made for poor people stuck in different parts of the country to return to their hometowns safely,” the letter read.

Singh asked Goyal to make arrangements of food and water for the migrants and said that officials who are responsible for the delays must be strictly punished. Singh went on to say that an FIR must be lodged against those responsible for the diversion of the trains. According to the government, 196 Special Shramik trains have carried 2,41,169 migrant workers back to their hometowns till May 25. Out of these, 93 trains carried 1.25 lakh migrant workers to various districts of Bihar and 84 trains carried 96,000 migrant workers to UP.

According to official data, Shramik Special trains which were introduced by the Indian Railways to ferry back migrants stranded in different parts of the country have ferried over 44 lakh migrant workers on board 3,276 trains since May 1, so far.

COVID 19 Coronavirus Migrant Crisis
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

