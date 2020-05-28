STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police files charge-sheets against 536 foreign nationals in Tablighi Jamaat case

According to the charge-sheet, 414 of the foreign nationals are from Indonesia, 85 from Kyrgyzstan, and 42 from Malaysia.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Tablighi Jamaat members had attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi against the social distancing protocol amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after filing 35 charge sheets against foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the Markaz congregation in city, the Delhi Police on Thursday filed 12 more charge sheets against them.

“The  fresh 12 charge sheets are to be filed against 536 foreigners who belong to three different countries. Till now we have already filed charge sheets against 374 foreigners from 32 countries,” said a senior Delhi Police official.

There about 910 foreigners from over 35 different countries like the United Kingdom (UK), Sudan, Malaysia, the US, Saudi Arabia and others who participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin area.

Total number of charge sheets filed till date is 47. The accused have been booked under various sections Indian Penal Code (IPC). For violating Visa rules, the Centre has cancelled their visa and blacklisted them. They also violated the Epidemic Diseases Act, provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of  CrPC.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed that 955 foreign attendees be shifted from institutional quarantine centres to nine alternate accommodations.

The High Court warned that they should not shift to any other location without the permission of Delhi Police. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar, disposed of two petitions filed by various foreign nationals and said they and the Delhi Police shall coordinate as to which of them are being shifted.

