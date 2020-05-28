STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Delhi continues to sizzle, Palam records 47.2 degrees

In small areas, like the national capital, a heatwave is declared if the temperature soars to 45 degrees Celsius even for a day, according to the IMD.

Children take a shower as a PWD worker waters plants in New Delhi. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital experienced another sultry day as the temperature remained high on Wednesday with the mercury settling at 45.9 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature remained six notches above normal in most areas. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 45.9 degrees Celsius while on Tuesday the temperature was 46 degrees Celsius.

The Palam Observatory recorded the highest maximum temperature at 47.2 degrees Celsius for the day, which was 47.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 46.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to the IMD, said some respite from the stifling heat is expected on May 28 due to a fresh Western Disturbance and easterly winds at lower levels gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour are likely over Delhi-NCR on May 29-30.

In large areas, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days and a severe heatwave is when the mercury touches 47 degrees Celsius for two days on the trot.

