Parole granted to convicts to decongest Delhi prisons extended by eight weeks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has decided to extend the emergency parole granted to convicts before April 30 by eight weeks to decongest prisons as the “threat of Covid-19 still persists”.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad during the hearing of a plea urging the court to further extend by 45 days the parole granted to convicts.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Anuj Aggarwal told the bench that the home department decided on May 20 to extend by eight weeks the parole of convicts who were granted the relief prior on or before April 30.