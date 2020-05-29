STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's father's car stolen from his house amid lockdown in Delhi

A Toyota Fortuner car owned by the MP's father has been stolen in the early morning at around 3.30 AM from his house situated in old Rajinder Nagar. 

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Cricketer and East Delhi Member of Parliament (MP) Gautam Gambhir has become the victim of theft amid the lockdown. A Toyota Fortuner car owned by the MP's father has been stolen in the early morning at around 3.30 AM from his house situated in old Rajinder Nagar. 

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning at around 3.30 AM from the East Delhi MP's house at Old Rajinder Nagar. 

"We received information that a Fortuner car has been stolen from the house of MP Gautam Gambhir. Station House Officer (SHO) along with staff reached at his house and met his father to get the details of the car. A CCTV camera footage was also recovered," said the police. 

According to the CCTV footage, the car was stolen swiftly in like 4-5 minutes. The face of the thief is not visible and the police are yet to identify the robbers. 

The MP, Gautham Gambhir, did not respond to calls by this daily. 

The white coloured Toyota Fortuner bearing number DL 1CKA 0034 was owned by Gautham's father,  Deepak Gambhir.

"Yesterday at about 3.30 PM, the said car was parked in front of the house and in the morning it came to light that the car was stolen. Accordingly, a regular FIR is being registered," said a senior police official. 
 

