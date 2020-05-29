STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi University admissions likely to start on June 8

In a first, the entire admission process including applications and document verification will be entirely online

Published: 29th May 2020

Delhi University. (File Photo)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University has announced a tentative schedule for merit-based admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from June 8. Also, for the first time the university will completely go online with admission process from registrations to cut-off to verifications of documents.

According to senior DU officials, the tentative schedule will be finalised in the standing committee meeting scheduled on Friday. The registration portal for UG admissions are likely to open on June 8 at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm on June 30.

“During the registration period, the students have to select courses details, certificates, marksheets if there results are announced. Further, large number of students study in schools affiliated to CBSE and due to lockdown and riots in northeast Delhi, Class XII boards exams were delayed and some were cancelled. So, keeping in mind the social distancing norms, the University has decided to make the admission process completely online,” said an official.

Currently, only pre-admission processes such as form filling, selections of courses, fee submission among others were online, but after the announcement of cut-offs, students had to run from pillar to post to get admission within the given three-day period.  

“The process will provide relief to both students and teachers. Students come from various parts of the country and abroad. Thus, by making admissions online, the students will be able to easily apply and this will also help avoid crowding,” said a DU official.

After the announcement of cut-offs, the students will need to select a college, preferred subject, submit their scanned documents and pay the fees online. Once the admission process is done with, the university may provide the student’s a month to visit the college and get the documents. However, the proposal has to be approced by the Academic council and standing committee.

The university also said, “In case vacant seats are left, further cut-offs may be announced by the University to fill the vacant seats. The schedule will depend on the declaration of Class XII result by CBSE. This is a tentative schedule. The dates may be modified keeping in view the situation at the time of admission due to COVID – 19,” it added.

The registration date for the UG, PG, M phil and PhD  entrance exam-based courses will be the same. The entrance tests for these courses will likely be conducted between July 27 to August 10.

